EastEnders: Dean Wicks should not be included in Father’s Day post, fans blast

Yesterday saw many fathers across the nation celebrate Father’s Day (Sunday, June 16), with EastEnders also getting in on the action.

Whilst the soap’s Father’s Day episode airs tonight (Monday, June 17), the soap celebrated the occasion yesterday via a social media post.

Wishing everyone a ‘Happy Father’s Day,’ fans have now spotted a detail within the post that has upset them.

Dean’s bad parenting of Jade was celebrated (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders’ Father’s Day social media post

Yesterday, on Father’s Day, EastEnders’ official Instagram account shared a post in celebration of Father’s Day.

The post saw photos of different male characters who are fathers on the soap, wishing them all a ‘Happy Father’s Day.’

In the first photo, Martin, Ravi and Peter could be seen smiling. However, another photo further on saw Dean Wicks smiling next to Zack and Ian.

The post was captioned: “Happy Father’s Day from us all at EastEnders!”

Now, fans have taken to the Instagram comments section of the post to share their upset over Dean’s inclusion.

Dean was an awful parent (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans call soap out for controversial Dean post

With Dean being included in the post, fans have been quick to point out that Dean’s parenting of Jade shouldn’t be celebrated.

Viewers know that Jade is currently living with Shabnam in Pakistan after leaving the Square earlier this year.

Dean had been tampering with her medication so that she’d get sicker and would stay with him in Walford. However, thanks to Jean, Jade found out the truth – and fans have now reminded the soap of this.

One fan commented: “Dean, Nishandeep, Callum, and Jay should NOT be on here!”

Another viewer of EastEnders added: “Dean Wicks, get out of here. He was no father to Jade.”

A third person shared: “DEAN???? You guys have lost the plot. He’s not even on the show anymore atm.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

