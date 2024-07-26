In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, July 25), the care home contacted Sonia to tell her the upsetting news that Reiss’ wife Debbie had passed away.

Sonia had no idea that Reiss had actually been the one to suffocate Debbie, comforting Reiss in his grief.

Now, EastEnders fans have branded the late Debbie as somewhat of an ‘icon’ despite her small role on the soap and have take to social media to share their reactions over the character’s death!

Reiss killed Debbie (Credit: BBC)

Fans react to ‘Queen’ Debbie’s death

Fans couldn’t get over Debbie’s flawless makeup and hair and think that actress Jenny Meier nailed the comatose look of Reiss‘ wife.

They’ve now shared some hilarious tweets as they pay tribute to Debbie – the character who had no speaking lines yet has made such an impact on fans’ lives in the most unexpected and bizarre way.

One fan tweeted: “Lighting a candle for the smiling ,comatose Queen Debbie and her incomparable skincare regime.”

Lighting a candle for the smiling comatose Queen Debbie and her incomparable skincare regime #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/yTEl4dwPX8 — TellyAddict (@TVAddict2024) July 25, 2024

Another fan joked: “EastEnders have announced that the Queen Vic framed photo of Lola will be replaced with a photo of Debbie.”

#EastEnders have announced that the Queen Vic framed photo of Lola will be replaced with a photo of Debbie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SZXRBpGEMZ — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) July 25, 2024

A third person added: “Cannot BELIEVE Debbie didn’t get Julia’s Theme…look at the range of this woman! I hereby christen her Meryl Sleep for her services to coma acting…”

#EastEnders #Debbie #Reiss #Sonia Cannot BELIEVE Debbie didn’t get Julia’s Theme…look at the range of this woman! I hereby christen her Meryl Sleep for her services to coma acting… pic.twitter.com/PqTkqFwicQ — Sarah | ⛰ (@little_light6) July 25, 2024

A fourth viewer commented: “The actress who played Debbie needs to win awards. She never spoke a word, yet she had the nation in a chokehold with her stunning skincare routine and sly smile. She dominated the screen in every appearance. Reiss will pay for what he has taken from the UK tonight.”

The actress who played Debbie needs to win awards. She never spoke a word, yet she had the nation in a chokehold with her stunning skincare routine and sly smile. She dominated the screen in every appearance. Reiss will pay for what he has taken from the UK tonight. #eastenders pic.twitter.com/0RjhE72Car — Dave (@d_a_v_e_m_a) July 25, 2024

Fans have taken to the character – and it’s all rather humorous (Credit: BBC)

Debbie – Gone but not forgotten

And, the comments have just kept on coming as fans vow never to forget the silent and still character that left a huge mark on them.

Another viewer shared: “I am absolutely obsessed with this woman. Her comatose glow? We need Debbie to become Landlady of The Vic.”

ar coma queen debbie didn’t deserve that horrendous death ! #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/LEeeD0BVFa — bran dame “i’m jane” beale stan (@BR_4_NN) July 24, 2024

Another tweet read: “Our coma queen Debbie didn’t deserve that horrendous death!”

That the icon that is Debbie did not get a Julia’s Theme exit is travesty #EastEnders — Mark Doyle (@markd_85) July 25, 2024

One fan sobbed: “That fact that the icon that is Debbie did not get a Julia’s Theme exit is a travesty.”

