Fans of EastEnders are convinced that wife Debbie could be the key to Reiss Colwell’s downfall. This comes as he attempts to raise money by scamming Sharon out of hers. Reiss has taken on a job handling Sharon’s accounts. In doing so, he has chipped off some for himself by lying about her outstanding debts… and pocketing the cash.

Guilt-ridden Reiss confessed what he had done to comatose wife Debbie. As he sat her bedside, he told her all about the scam.

This led some fans of the soap to wonder whether Debbie could awaken from her coma… and spill all about what Reiss has been up to.

Reiss has taken the opportunity to help himself to Sharon’s cash (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Debbie will expose Reiss

Writing on X as the episode aired, a number of fans shared their theories on Reiss‘s potential downfall. And many wondered whether it could have something to do with Debbie.

‘Reiss admitting to Debbie about his crimes, she gonna wake up & tell all,’ suggested one fan.

Reiss admitting to Debbie about his crimes, she gonna wake up & tell all #EastEnders — ♥Kezza_Lou♥ (@KerryLouiseRoss) July 22, 2024

‘Debbie wakes up and strangles Reiss,’ joked another.

Debbie wakes up and strangles reiss #eastenders pic.twitter.com/TGQ9GOnOd8 — ps2 fan (@grumpyguy64) July 22, 2024

‘Good God the amount I’d give if Debbie actually – did – suddenly wake up from her coma to agree with Reiss that he is a Terrible person!’ exclaimed a third.

Good God the amount I’d give if Debbie actually – did – suddenly wake up from her coma to agree with Reiss that he is a Terrible person etc indeed! #EastEnders — Daniel_Bevis (@Daniel_Bevis) July 22, 2024

‘I’m always holding my breath when debbie’s onscreen in case I get jumpscared by her waking up,’ said another.

#eastenders I’m always holding my breath when debbie’s onscreen in case I get jumpscared by her waking up — (@bstnxmnr) July 22, 2024

Could Debbie wake up and expose Reiss’s lies?

Will Debbie be the key to Reiss’s downfall? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders tonight: Phil smells a rat

This storyline continues tonight, as Sharon agrees to pay her outstanding debts. Delighted, Reiss is ready and waiting to pocket the dough.

However, Phil catches him out. Listening in on their conversation, Phil grows suspicious.

Confronting them both, Phil demands to know what is going on.

But has Phil rumbled Reiss?

