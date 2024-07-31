EastEnders fans have demanded Debbie’s mum be made a permanent addition to the BBC soap. Brenda was introduced alongside her husband Hugh after Debbie sadly passed away.

Brenda has made no secret of her dislike towards Reiss since arriving and as a result, has not held back with her words. Fans are loving the new character, with many hoping she will stick around while Reiss’ storyline plays out.

Here’s everything you need to know about Debbie’s mum in EastEnders.

Brenda made it clear she never liked Reiss (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Debbie’s mum confronts Reiss

Debbie’s mum Brenda hasn’t hidden her dislike for Reiss since arriving in Walford with her husband Hugh.

She seemed unconvinced that Debbie simply passed away suddenly, leading her to quiz Reiss. Brenda and Hugh then found out about Sonia’s relationship with Reiss, adding further tension between them all.

Debbie’s grieving parents joined Sonia and Reiss back at Albert Square but things soon went from bad to worse. The couple found out that Reiss had used Debbie’s money to fund the IVF. Hugh and Brenda revealed they’d paid hundreds into the care fund each month, meaning Reiss had stolen from them.

Later on, Brenda had a private talk with Reiss and warned him that it was only a matter of time before all of his skeletons were unearthed.

Does Brenda known more about Reiss than she’s letting on?

Is Reiss about to be caught out? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans demand Debbie’s mum to be made permanent

EastEnders fans have praised Brenda for her true, but very brutal, words to Reiss. Many have branded her ‘iconic’ while pleading with EE bosses to make her a regular character.

“We NEED Debbie’s mum to be a series regular. She has icon potential. What a performance,” one EE fan wrote on X, while a second added: “Debbie’s mum is such an icon already, yes honey.”

A third exclaimed: “Debbie’s mum confronting Reiss! Can you keep her?” and a fourth added: “Debbie’s mum is ICONIC, I’m sorry.”

A final person finished: “They need to keep Brenda, it’s the only way of getting thru this SL with Reiss and Sonia. Really enjoyed her scenes tonight, she was brilliant.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

