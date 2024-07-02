EastEnders and Emmerdale both cancelled tonight as no soaps air in huge schedule shake-up

Emmerdale and EastEnders will both not be airing tonight (Tuesday, July 2), due to coverage of Wimbledon and the Euros airing across ITV and BBC One.

Both EastEnders and Emmerdale usually air on Tuesdays. However, ITV will be airing Euros coverage from 7pm – 10.30pm, while over on BBC One, live coverage from the second day of Wimbledon will air from 7.45pm – 9pm.

But when are Emmerdale and EastEnders back on TV screens?

When are EastEnders and Emmerdale on?

EastEnders and Emmerdale will not be airing Tuesday, July 2. However, both soaps will be returning to TV screens on Wednesday, July 3.

To make up for Tuesday’s missed episode, a double instalment of EastEnders will air on BBC One on Wednesday (July 3) from 7pm – 8pm. Another two episodes will then air on Thursday (July 4) after the soap was removed from its usual slot on Monday, 1 July.

Soap fans who are eager to get their EE fix can also watch this week’s episodes on BBC iPlayer, with episodes being released Monday to Thursday at 6am.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale will also return on Wednesday (July 3), with a 30-minute episode airing from 7.30pm – 8pm. An hour-long instalment of the ITV soap is scheduled for Thursday (July 4) and another half hour episode on Friday (July 5.)

What’s happening on the soaps this week?

There’s huge drama in Walford this week as Nugget collapses. EE viewers know the teen has been using steroids with his best friend Denzel in the gym.

He is found unresponsive in the park by Ravi, Avani and Vinny and rushed to hospital. Ravi and Priya are left devastated when they’re told their son’s kidneys are not working properly.

The pair are also stunned to learn of Nugget’s steroid use and when he later wakes up, he faces questions from his family and the police about who supplied the drugs.

Will Nugget tell all about what he and Denzel have been up to?

Over in the Dales, Tom puts a new plan into action and plots to take Belle away from the village, as Charity grows suspicious of him and his behaviour.

Tom decides to agree to secretly interview for a job in a remote part of Wales. He tells the interviewer Belle would love to move away.

Tom later tells Belle he’s taking her away on holiday to a remote cottage. She begins to warm to the idea and Tom is pleased his plan is coming together.

Will he manage to take Belle away from the village?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays. EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

