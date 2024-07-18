EastEnders: The entire Masood family should return to Walford, fans beg

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, July 17), Jane Beale phoned up a certain someone – Masood – and thanked him for helping her out with Bobby’s 21st birthday present.

Yes, that’s right, Jane seemed to be rather close with the former Walford resident…

And, now, fans don’t only want Masood to return to the soap – but they also want his entire family to follow him!

Jane phoned up Masood (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jane phoned Masood

With Cindy returning back to Walford yesterday, Jane continued her reunion with Bobby, Peter and Ian.

She managed to make amends with Bobby, with Bobby even asking if he could see her again. He’d been grateful for the birthday bracelet Jane had gifted him, with a meaningful scripture on it.

Ian made a right fool of himself in front of Jane though when he planted a kiss on her lips. Jane backed away and told Ian to phone up Cindy and make things right.

Once everyone had left her house in the Cotswolds, Jane then picked up the phone and thanked MASOOD for sorting out the scripture on Bobby’s bracelet.

Jane mentioned Masood last night (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans call for Masood family to return to the Square

With Jane implying that she might be ‘more than friends’ with Masood, fans are hoping that this is leading up to the character’s return to our screens.

If this is the case, fans are also calling for the rest of his family to return to the soap too – all in the Square together, just like the good ol’ days.

One fan commented: “The great thing about Jane’s return is that it opens up other possibilities. It means Christian can return, meaning Syed can return in theory… meaning our Zainab can return! Please.”

Another fan exclaimed: “Masood!!!!!!! Ok now do my Queen, Zainab.”

A third person contributed: “Imagine Christian and Syed are living with Jane in this fancy [bleep] house and they rock up tomorrow! I need it.”

Everything happens for a reason in soap (Credit: BBC)

Is Masood’s return looming?

Masood being mentioned towards the end of last night’s episode is unlikely to be a throwaway mention.

With Easties announcing so many returns over the last month, and now with Jane revealing her connection to Masood, could he soon be returning to the soap?

And, will he bring the rest of his family with him? We sure do hope that’s the case!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

