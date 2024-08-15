Bosses at EastEnders have revealed that the Knight family is set to get bigger. This comes as George’s long-lost brothers arrive in Walford.

Earlier this year, George learned the shocking news that he had been bought as part of a ‘baby farming’ scheme – and that his adoptive father had killed his real dad when he attempted to reunite with his son.

And now both sets of parents are gone – with Eddie locked up, mum Gloria dead, and his birth mother having passed too. George learned that he had brothers too – and while he neglected to contact them at the time, they are now headed to Walford too.

George’s brothers are coming to town (Credit: BBC)

Kobina and Kojo are coming to Walford

The soap shared the news via a tweet to their X account, which promised: “Emotions will run high for George Knight this autumn when the brothers he’s never met arrive in Walford. What will happen when George comes face-to-face with Kobina and Kojo Asare?”

Exciting news for George – however, not everyone is thrilled about the addition of yet more family members for George.

What does the future hold for George and his brothers? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans react to Knight family additions

Reacting to the news on social media, fans of the soap shared their thoughts on George’s news. And many were less than enthusiastic about the prospect of widening its cast.

“Kinda over this whole family at this point,” said one fan on X.

“I swear every 5 minutes a new family member of his shows up,” another sighed.

“Can we just settle with the new characters we have got for now please?” begged a third.

“How much more family does he have omg I feel like there’s a new family every week,” said a fourth.

George has had a lot to reckon with in recent months (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders producers tease George’s future

Controversial, perhaps, but what does the arrival of Kojo and Kobina mean for George?

Speaking on the brothers’ arrival, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “We’re delighted to welcome Dayo and Jonathan to EastEnders to play Kojo and Kobina as we continue to explore George’s story. These are three brothers who were torn apart by tragedy and have a lot of complex emotions to come to terms with. When Kobina decides to leave, Kojo chooses to stay, which gives George the chance to be a big brother and also take on caring responsibilities.”

