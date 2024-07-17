EastEnders fans blast Bobby as he rejects Jane over Lucy death: ‘Jane went through Hell for him’

EastEnders fans have slammed Bobby Beale for rejecting his mum Jane over her role in Lucy’s murder. Jane and Bobby were reunited after seven years in dramatic scenes in Tuesday’s episode (July, 16.)

While Jane was overwhelmed to see Bobby again, he wasn’t quite so forthcoming. As she tried to make an effort with him, Bobby admitted he didn’t want to welcome her back into his life due to her involvement in Lucy’s death in 2014.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jane’s return and Bobby’s reaction in EastEnders.

EastEnders: Jane’s return

Jane made a shock return in EastEnders on Monday (July, 15.) It was revealed she’d been in contact with Ian after sharing her hopes of reconnecting with son Bobby ahead of his 21st birthday.

Ian had made secret trips to the Cotswolds to visit Jane, leading Cindy to believe he was having an affair. Cindy then followed him, along with George, only to find Ian with Jane.

Bobby and Peter secretly followed them all to Jane’s home, leading Bobby to finally be reunited with his mum for the first time since 2017.

It’s been confirmed Jane’s return will only be brief, but no more details surrounding her reappearance have been confirmed.

EastEnders fans slam Bobby for rejecting Jane

EastEnders fans have criticised Bobby for rejecting Jane. Many have branded him ‘ungrateful’ as he chose to side with Cindy and disregard the efforts Jane went to when helping him cover up Lucy’s murder in 2014.

Taking to social media, one person said: “Bobby not wanting Jane in his life because she helped him cover up HIS murder is crazy,” whilst a second added: “Wow!! Bobby just pushed Jane away.”

Meanwhile, a third EastEnders fan commented: “Bobby’s a bit ungrateful. Jane might have dragged Lucy’s dead body and dumped it in the woods but she wouldn’t have had to if Bobby hadn’t killed her. Let’s not forget that Jane bent over backwards to protect Bobby.”

A fourth viewer added: “He has a right to be upset but, Bobby’s being so ungrateful. Jane went through Hell for him, and because of him.”

“Can someone explain why Jane is being treated like that by Bobby? Did he forget he was the one who actually killed his sister lol! Making out Jane did it??” a final fan also questioned.

