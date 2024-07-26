Fans of EastEnders seem to have spotted a massive blunder in recent Reiss Colwell scenes this week – as the money-strapped accountant snapped and killed comatose wife Debbie. As the pressures of his lies and his spiralling finances got too much, he pulled the plug on Debbie’s equipment, ending her life.

This wasn’t the only enormous mistake made this week, though. Earlier in Wednesday’s episode (July 24), Reiss continued to scam Sharon out of her money, lying about her accounts so as he could take the cash for herself.

He managed to lie his way out of trouble when she came knocking on his door looking for a VAT receipt… and took a moment once alone again to let the stress of the situation sink in.

Sharon paid panicking Reiss a visit (Credit: BBC)

It was here that viewers spotted a big mistake on the soap’s end – literally, behind the scenes.

In the background, hiding in the far right of the screen, viewers could see where the house ended and the EastEnders set began, and a glimpse of the other houses behind.

Oops.

Did you spot the soap blunder? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans point out camera ‘blip’ in Reiss scenes

Writing on the social media site X as the scenes aired, fans were quick to point out this fresh goof.

“Did anyone catch the camera shot blip you can see the back of other sets on the right?” pointed out one user.

did anyone catch the camera shot blip you can see the back of other sets on the right #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/F5wckbCEGd — bran dame “i’m jane” beale stan (@BR_4_NN) July 24, 2024

In the comments below the post, other fans shared their thoughts – and this viewer hadn’t been the only one to take notice, it seemed.

“Seems to always happen in Dot’s house too. (Well, Sonia’s now). Happened once at the end of 2019 in the living room in a scene with Dot, Sonia and some others lol,” wrote another.

“Whoever is responsible for that job is gonna be in trouble!” exclaimed a third.

“I noticed it as soon as i watched the scene,” commented another.

Did you catch the Fowler-up in question – or were you, like Sharon, distracted by Reiss’s lies?

