EastEnders: Gita Kapoor needs to return to the Square, fans beg

Yesterday evening on EastEnders (Thursday, July 18), Cindy Beale sat down for a family dinner with Ian, Lauren and Peter back at the Beales’.

She then decided to leave abruptly though, telling Ian that she was off to meet up with her friend, Gita.

Now, fans are calling for the return of former character Gita Kapoor after Cindy’s reference last night.

Cindy left the dinner table prematurely (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Cindy lied to Ian about Gita

Over in Walford last night, Cindy forgave Ian for his kiss with Jane and realised that he’d been her anchor throughout everything. She needed him.

However, when sitting down for dinner with Ian, Peter and Lauren, things took a turn. Peter had given Lauren a thoughtful gift to celebrate her new job at the Car Lot.

Ian also surprised Cindy with a gesture of his own, although this fell flat with her. She wasn’t impressed that he’d synced their online calendars.

Cindy then got up and made an excuse to leave, making out that she’d agreed to meet her friend Gita for a drink.

She then headed off and actually met up with Junior, jumping into his car and starting their affair.

A blast from the past! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers call for Gita Kapoor to return after name drop

With Cindy mentioning someone called Gita, fans are hoping that she was referring to her old friend – Gita Kapoor.

Despite Cindy lying to Ian about meeting up with Gita, fans are still hoping that Cindy’s still in touch with her. This would mean that Gita could potentially return to the Square.

One fan commented: “OMG, if they bring Sanjay and Gita in for an appearance, I will actually cry. They were among my fave characters ever.”

Another person added: “Yes for Gita returning. And Sanjay, of course.”

A third viewer shared: “Yes, bring Gita back for a visit. Cindy needs a friend again so she doesn’t run to George/Junior all the time.”

A fourth EastEnders fan exclaimed: “I know she was lying obvs but for real… let’s see Gita!”

It’s been a week of returns… (Credit: BBC)

Could Gita return to the soap?

This week saw the return of Jane Beale, along with the soap announcing the upcoming comeback of David Wicks.

Recently, the soap also shared the news that Chrissie Watts will be setting foot on the Square again. With all of these returns, could Gita be returning too?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!