EastEnders: Grant Mitchell to return to save Phil, a new fan theory predicts

In last night’s episodes of EastEnders (Thursday, July 11), Phil was seen sobbing after his family cut him off following his betrayal of Stevie Mitchell.

Phil had pinned Lola’s stolen fundraiser money theft on Stevie when it was actually Will who had taken it.

Now, a new EastEnders fan theory predicts that Grant Mitchell may return to save Phil from loneliness.

Phil’s feeling isolated from his loved ones (Credit: BBC/ Composite ED!)

EastEnders: Lonely Phil

Recently on the Square, Phil Mitchell has been feeling like an outsider from his family. He’s been feeling really lonely, especially after Ben went to prison in America.

He recently tried to spend some time with Raymond but that didn’t go to plan after he took his stolen motor anger out on his son.

The Mitchells have also cut ties with him now that the truth has come out about Phil framing Stevie for taking Lola’s fundraiser money.

It was the final straw for Phil’s family last night, when Phil started accusing Harry of stealing his motor. He was then kicked out of the family meal (after not being invited in the first place anyway!)

With all of this, Phil then returned home and sobbed to himself whilst staring at some family photos.

Phil needs his brother (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Grant Mitchell to return?

If there’s one person who could come and be a friend to Phil when he needs them the most, it’s his brother.

A new EastEnders fan theory reckons that Grant Mitchell could soon return to be there for Phil, especially with the soap’s 40th anniversary coming up.

Speaking about the soap’s Christmas storyline, the fan theory reads: “Yes I am aware it’s still early, but [Chris] Clenshaw has teased the storyline will be focused a lot on the Mitchells. And, I think with the whole Phil being lonely storyline, I think by Christmas he will completely lose it and will be similar to Max in 2017.

“The entire Square hating him and Phil just fighting everyone and completely losing it.

“Not to mention, I think it’s guaranteed Grant will return now as it’s been hinted many times recently and it’s what could save him.”

Grant was last seen in 2016 (Credit: BBC)

Could Grant return for Phil?

Grant Mitchell was last seen in 2016. He decided to leave Walford for Portugal after failing to tell Mark Fowler Jnr about his true parenthood.

But, now that Phil’s super lonely, could his brother soon return to help him get through this tough time?

With the soap’s 40th anniversary around the corner, fans are hoping for some big returns… Could Grant Mitchell be one of them?

