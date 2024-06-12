In tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, June 12), Bianca and Sonia continued to row over Reiss’ situation with Debbie.

After opening up to Kat about her mental health struggle, Bianca then left Walford in the taco van.

But, as Bianca heads off and gets away from the Square, will she return or is this it?

Bianca lashed out at Sonia (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Bianca left Walford

This evening, Sonia and Bianca continued to feud over the topic of Reiss. Bianca wasn’t happy with Sonia for going along with Reiss’ plan to steal money from comatose Debbie.

Sonia then told Bianca that she really wanted a baby and needed the money. She missed Bex growing up and wanted to bring up a new-born baby.

Failing to get through to Sonia, Bianca opened up to Kat about her concerns instead. She then admitted that she’d been suffering with depression but was unable to get on with the medication she’d been prescribed with.

Kat encouraged Bianca to look for other options and Bianca then headed to The Vic and exposed Sonia and Reiss’ schemes to the whole pub.

She then ran off and jumped into the taco van, feeling unwanted in Walford, before driving off.

Is this the last we’ll see Bianca? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Is Bianca’s exit permanent?

Viewers will know that Bianca arrived back in Walford for Whitney’s exit storyline, with her appearance being a temporary one.

However, Bianca didn’t leave Walford when Whitney did as she stuck around for a bit longer.

It now seems that Bianca might’ve left the Square for good after a limited run back on the soap. With Bianca just sharing the news of her depression experience with Kat, she doesn’t feel as though she can stay at Sonia’s place anymore.

But, is this really the last we’ll see of Bianca? Or, can Sonia get through to her and make her stay for a while longer?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

