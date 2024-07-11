Fans of EastEnders are convinced that the secret Ian Beale is so obviously hiding is that his ex, Jane, has returned to Walford.

Recent episodes of the soap have seen Ian acting increasingly shady, and almost certainly hiding something from his family – furtively checking his phone and and making secret calls.

Dodgy Ian told Cindy that he is running for councilor of Walford. However, many fans are convinced that there’s more than just his political aspirations at play. What – or who – is Ian hiding?

Ian is clearly hiding something (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: What is Ian hiding?

Many are convinced that Ian is covering for the return of his ex-wife… Jane. Is Jane coming back to Walford?

After initially joining the soap in 2004, Jane left in 2017. She was forced out of the Square by a vengeful Max Branning – who tried to kill her by setting fire to the restaurant. Jane left, and has stayed gone ever since… although the character remains a firm fan favourite.

Is Jane making a comeback? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Walford return for Jane Beale

Writing on X as the latest scenes in the soap aired, a number of fans shared their thoughts on who Ian might be talking to. And one name proved to be popular.

‘I’m praying it’s Jane who returns to EastEnders next week. When she’s in the show it feels grounded. Even though she covered up a murder, she is the modern day Pauline. I love Cindy but she isn’t Mrs Beale, Jane is,’ one fan wrote.

I’m praying it’s Jane who returns to #EastEnders next week when she’s in the show it feels grounded. Even tho she covered up a murder she is the modern day Pauline. I love Cindy but she isn’t Mrs Beale, Jane is pic.twitter.com/IAdDIxSDev — sharon mitchells stunning weave (@sharon_weave) July 10, 2024

‘When I watch EastEnders tomorrow I expect to see Jane and Ian together,’ another added.

When I watch Eastenders tomorrow I expect to see Jane and Ian together — (@noushka0) July 10, 2024

‘If Ian’s phone call doesn’t pertain to Jane… I don’t want whatever this secret is,’ wrote a third.

If Ian’s phone call doesn’t pertain to Jane… I don’t want whatever this secret is #EastEnders — meg (@tackymoon98) July 10, 2024

‘I’m sure Ian is lying about running for councillor. I hope Jane is coming back [rumours},’ said a fourth, fingers crossed.

I’m sure Ian is lying about running for councillor. I hope Jane is coming back [rumours} #EastEnders — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) July 10, 2024

Is Jane Ian’s dirty little secret?

