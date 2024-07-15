EastEnders: iPlayer early release episode ‘goes missing’, upsetting fans

Viewers of the BBC soap EastEnders will know that the week-daily episodes of the soap are usually uploaded early on BBC iPlayer for those who want to watch the night’s episode in advance.

However, viewers have been left disappointed today after spotting a huge change in this usual upload routine.

Today’s iPlayer episode was nowhere to be seen when it hit 6am, with fans still not getting their daily Easties fix hours later…

6am came and no Easties ep was uploaded (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders iPlayer episode ‘missing’

EastEnders usually uploads its episode early at 6am on iPlayer Monday-Thursday. However, today saw a major change take place which disrupted this usual pattern.

Fans are used to getting up early and sticking on the latest episode of EastEnders in the morning. But, today, there was a problem…

When 6am hit, no new episode of EastEnders could be found… Even hours later, and after lots of refreshing, the episode was still not there.

With fans desperate to know Ian Beale’s secret, they’ve now taken to social media to share their frustration.

Fans aren’t happy (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans frustrated over iPlayer change

Ian’s secret is set to be revealed this week, and fans can’t wait any longer. Switching on their TVs this morning, upset fans have now shared their annoyance on X after being unable to watch all of the latest Walford drama ahead of time.

One fan said: “There’s a cruel irony that I’ve enjoyed EastEnders on iPlayer as usual all throughout the football and now the first day there’s no football, today’s episode isn’t on iPlayer early.”

Another fan complained: “Why is Eastenders not on iPlayer?”

A third person added: “Where is today’s EastEnders? I hope they’ve not delayed it going onto iPlayer in order to stick in a “It’s not coming home, but didn’t they do well?” 30 second long scene.”

Easties is now available (Credit: BBC)

Where is the latest episode of EastEnders?

Whilst the soap hasn’t confirmed why the episode missed its usual 6am release time, it’s likely that the delay was due to some final edits being made after last night’s Euros.

The soap is usually good at adding in some final scenes in response to major events that have happened in the days before the episode airs, meaning that a response to England’s football loss could be inserted into the episode.

Fans who have waited to see Cindy confront Ian at a mysterious address over his big secret this morning needn’t wait any longer! By the time you read this article, the episode will now be available to access on the streaming platform. Phew!

