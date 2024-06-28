In a shake-up to television schedules, EastEnders is on tonight. The soap opera usually airs from Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

However, in a departure from tradition, it will air at 7pm tonight on BBC One. This is due to the ongoing Euros, which have created all manner of chaos for EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Stevie’s got some explaining to do tonight (Credit: BBC)

When is EastEnders on tonight?

This is set to continue next week, when Wimbledon gets underway – with the Euros also still airing during this time.

As a result, EastEnders won’t air on Monday July 2 or Tuesday July 2. Instead, two double-bills of the soap will be showed on Wednesday and Thursday.

The show will continue to drop episodes on BBC iPlayer as normal from Monday to Thursday next week.

But what is happening on EastEnders tonight?

Billy demands to know what’s been going on (Credit: BBC)

Stevie’s got some explaining to do

In tonight’s episode of the soap, Billy and Phil are left reeling at Stevie‘s shock admission that new arrival Teddy is his son – meaning that Billy has a half-brother he never knew existed.

As the fallout settles, Teddy demands to know who put his dad in hospital. Tempers flare, and accusations fly.

As Stevie attempts to explain himself to Billy, Teddy and Phil cross swords.

Can the two branches of the Mitchell family make peace?

Zack begins to suspect that all isn’t well with the boys (Credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Nugget begins to feel unwell. When Zack tells him that he’s not weighing in today, Nugget loses his temper at Denzel. Later, Zack warns Ravi that he thinks the boys could be using steroids. Will Ravi heed Zack’s concerns?

Meanwhile, Cindy gives miserable Junior some advice when Xavier fails to ring. It’s clear that there’s still a spark between the pair

