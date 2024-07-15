EastEnders: Jane Beale return confirmed for ‘short stint’

In tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, July 15), Jane Beale stunned fans by appearing back onto screens in a scene with Ian and Cindy – seven years after she was last seen on the soap.

Yes, Laurie Brett has surprised viewers by reprising her role as Jane Beale on the BBC soap.

But, with Jane returning, EastEnders have now confirmed how long the character will be sticking around for…

EastEnders: Jane Beale’s return

This evening, Cindy feared that Ian was having an affair after he prepared to go to a leadership course in Manchester.

Confronting Kathy over Ian’s lies, Cindy failed to get any information out of Ian’s mother.

She then asked Ian herself whether he was having an affair, but he told her she was being silly.

Realising that Ian wasn’t going to Manchester but was actually going to the Cotswolds, Cindy then asked George to give her a lift to confront him.

Arriving at the destination, Cindy looked through the window of a lovely house and saw a bottle of wine on the table.

After knocking the door, Cindy then pushed by Ian and came face to face with Ian’s ex wife – Jane Beale.

EastEnders confirm that Laurie Brett’s return as Jane will be temporary

With Jane Beale being revealed as Ian’s secret, viewers are bound to be ecstatic over the icon’s comeback.

The soap has now confirmed though that the character of Jane Beale will only be back for ‘a short stint.’

However, fear not, Laurie Brett has promised that Jane’s return (albeit temporary) will bring with it ‘intense, exciting and emotional’ drama.

Speaking about Jane’s interaction with Cindy, Laurie teased: “There is a lot of drama, certainly, between these two women! But they are both mothers – funnily enough, of the same children – and most mothers would do anything for their kids. What Jane did in that terrible moment with Lucy is unfathomable, but before that, she spent 15 years being a great mum to Cindy’s kids. Cindy is angry with Jane, and she also feels guilty that she wasn’t there, so she’s lashing out for all sorts of different reasons. They have both made mistakes, and they both know that, so it’s quite complex.”

We can only imagine the scenes which are yet to play out… with Cindy meeting the person who helped cover up her daughter’s murder. All hell is about to break loose, for sure!

