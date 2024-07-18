Ian Beale tried to kiss another of his ex-wives last night as he made a move on Jane in EastEnders. Although she knocked him back and he crawled back to Cindy, fans are disappointed. They are sure Ian and Jane belong together.

But as she seems to be dating Masood Ahmed, is this the last we’re going to see of Ian and Jane together?

Jane is back! (Credit: BBC)

Jane’s return to EastEnders

Jane made a shock return to EastEnders earlier this week. It turned out Ian had been in contact with her, trying to help her reconnect with Bobby and repair their relationship.

Cindy, however, believed Ian to be having an affair and demanded ex-husband George drive her to the Cotswolds to confront him. And she was stunned to find him with Jane. Despite the fact Ian protested his innocence, Cindy wasn’t happy.

After a tense afternoon of discussions, Cindy returned to Walford as Ian, Bobby and Peter continued their reunion with Jane. Before she left, Ian had told Cindy he was “done” with her.

As everyone awoke on Wednesday July 18, the dust began to settle and Jane advised Ian to call Cindy and apologise. At first he was adamant they were over. He then questioned Jane over whether she was seeing anybody. Jane didn’t give much away, telling Ian that she’d come to the Cotswolds to start afresh.

Ian tried to kiss Jane in a moment of madness in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Ian and Jane kiss

Idiotic Ian then tried to kiss her but Jane rejected him and encouraged him to phone Cindy and put things right.

Later on, Jane gave Bobby a birthday gift with a meaningful scripture on it. When Bobby asked her how she pulled it off, Jane kept that information a secret.

Once everybody had left and after Bobby made peace with Jane, Jane made a call to Masood. And it became clear they were more than just good friends.

Meanwhile, back in Walford, Ian and Cindy had made up and agreed on no more lies. So he confessed: “I tried to kiss Jane this morning.”

At first Cindy was furious and stormed off. But some thinking time later, she decided to forgive him and they cemented their love. For now. Until Junior rears his head again…

Ian was knocked back by Jane so returned to Cindy (Credit: BBC)

Jane and Ian should get back together, say EastEnders fans

However, despite Jane being with Masood and Cindy and Ian being back together, fans would prefer it if Jane and Ian reunited.

“Jane was really Ian’s TRUEEEEEEE LOVE,” said one.

Another agreed: “Ian and Jane should be together again.”

“Jane and Masood suit, but it will always be Jane and Ian and Masood and Zainab for me,” added a third.

A fourth agreed: “For me Masood/Zainab and Jane/Ian will always be endgame.”

Is this the last we’ll see of Jane? Will she return to Walford and reconnect with Ian again leaving Cindy turning back to Junior for comfort?

