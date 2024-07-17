EastEnders: As Jane phones Masood – is he returning to the soap?

In tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, July 17), Jane dropped a huge bombshell on viewers as they listened in on her phone call to Masood!

After Ian and his lot left Jane’s home in the Cotswolds, Jane then phoned up Masood and thanked him for sorting out Bobby’s birthday gift for her.

But, after THAT Masood name drop, is he about to return to EastEnders after five years away?

EastEnders: Jane’s phone call to Masood

This evening, Cindy returned back to Walford as Ian, Bobby and Peter continued their reunion with Jane.

Ian then made it clear that Cindy had dealt the final straw in their relationship, asking Jane if she was seeing anybody.

Jane didn’t give much away, telling Ian that she’d come to the Cotswolds to start afresh.

Ian then tried to kiss her but Jane rejected him and encouraged him to phone Cindy and put things right.

Later on, Jane gave Bobby a birthday gift with a meaningful scripture on it. When Bobby asked her how she pulled it off, Jane kept that information a secret.

Once everybody had left and after Bobby made peace with Jane, Jane phoned up someone to inform them that everybody had left.

She then revealed that she was on the phone to Masood, thanking him for sorting out Bobby’s gift.

EastEnders fans desperate for Masood to return to soap

With Jane calling Masood ‘love’ on the phone, fans are now wondering if they’re in a relationship. If so, they’re hoping that this could pave the way for Masood to return to Walford.

One fan questioned: “MASOOD IS COMING BACK??”

Another fan wondered: “Jane’s in a relationship with Masood?! Omg. So, he’s gonna return too?”

A third viewer begged: “PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE tell me Masood is coming back.”

Is Masood returning to the soap?

Whilst the soap hasn’t confirmed a Masood return, it shouldn’t be ruled out. The soap has started to form quite a habit of announcing huge former character returns recently, with Jane Beale coming back onto our screens.

Chrissie Watts and David Wicks are also set to be returning to Walford this year. Now, with a Masood mention, the much-loved character could well be making his way back to EastEnders.

Actor Nitin Ganatra has recently starred in the ITV show, Changing Ends. But, could he soon be returning to the East End?

