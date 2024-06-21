EastEnders: Jay pays heartbreaking tribute to Lola and fans are in tears

Fans of EastEnders were left misty-eyed last night, as Jay and the residents of Walford held a fundraiser for the late Lola Brown.

In an evening of fun and bawdy magic tricks (thanks to Big Mo and Stevie) Lola’s friends and family staged a talent show to raise money for charity. And, as the night ended, Jay took to the stage to perform a tribute to his late wife.

Jay performed his rendition of Wonderful Tonight for Lola (Credit: BBC)

Jay takes to the stage

Seated with a guitar and with a video of Lola playing in the background, Jay sang Wonderful Tonight, by Eric Clapton. The song held special relevance, as it was one he had once sung to her while she was ill, during their trip to the beach.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house – nor in viewers’ homes either, as it turned out.

Jay first sang Lola’s song to her in Margate (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans react as Jay performs for Lola

As these scenes aired, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. And many found themselves devastated by Jay’s sweet tribute to Lola.

‘I’m blubbing at Jay singing on EastEnders,’ wrote one fan, via X.

I’m blubbing at Jay singing on #Eastenders

I’m blubbing at Jay singing on #Eastenders — Tracy #GTTO (@TracyGreaves24) June 20, 2024

‘Jay’s perforformance of Wonderful Tonight,’ sobbed another, employing a crying emoji.

Jay’s perforformance of Wonderful Tonight #EastEnders — Kayleigh Natasha (@KayleighAnslow) June 20, 2024

‘Jay singing just had me absolutely bawling. Beautiful!’ said a third.

Jay singing just had me absolutely bawling beautiful!!

Jay singing just had me absolutely bawling beautiful!! #Eastenders — Leah-Marie (@leahhmariee93) June 20, 2024

‘Nah, Jay singing to a slideshow of Lola is breaking my heart,’ wrote a fourth.

Nah, Jay singing to a slideshow of Lola is breaking my heart #Eastenders — Katrina ♍️ (@x__katrina__x) June 20, 2024

Did Jay’s performance have you reaching for the tissues?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!