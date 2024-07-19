EastEnders: Junior wears nothing but a suit, fans note: ‘Allergic to casual clothes’

EastEnders newcomer Junior Knight has certainly made his mark in Albert Square since his arrival and has also made sure to get the fans talking.

But it’s not his affair with his sort-of-ex-stepmum Cindy, his flirtation with Lauren, or his rocky relationship with dad George that’s got the EastEnders fans taking to social media to share their opinions.

Instead, it’s Junior’s choice of clothes!

Junior always wears a suit (Credit: BBC)

Fashion choices

The eagle-eyed viewers have clocked that no matter what Junior’s doing, he’s always wearing a suit. Embarking on a steamy affair with Cindy Beale? Suit. Having a drink in the pub? Same. Even playing football in Albert Square with the kids? Suited and booted.

We can’t deny, it’s a bit odd. Especially as Junior’s business – whatever it is – something in construction? – is based in Dubai!

Is this the best outfit for a goalkeeper? (Credit: BBC)

Junior’s job

He was on the hunt for investors when he first came to Walford, so perhaps he’s dressing to impress in case one of the Dragons from Dragons’ Den happens to saunter into The Queen Vic.

Or maybe he wants to be looking his best in order to attract the attentions of more women in Walford.

Whatever the reason, the EastEnders viewers are all over it, sharing their opinions in typical amusing – and occasionally brutal – fashion!

Just hanging out in the pub, in a suit (Credit: BBC)

Allergies?

“When is Junior not in a [bleep] suit?,” one fan questioned. “Why does Junior walk round in a suit?” asked another, before adding: “What is the point of him?”

And some fans had the most hilarious theory about why Junior’s always dressed to impress!

“Does Junior suffer from a condition where he has to wear a suit all the time otherwise he’ll die if he wore casual clothes,” one mused, while another said: “I think Junior is allergic to casual clothes!”

Perhaps we’ll get to the bottom of this mystery as we get to know more about Junior?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

