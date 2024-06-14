EastEnders: Karen wouldn’t have been allowed to visit Dean in prison, fans note

Fans of EastEnders have found fault in yesterday’s episode of the soap (Thursday, June 13), in which grieving Karen Taylor paid a visit to Dean in prison.

It was the week of Keanu’s funeral, and Karen returned to Walford to say goodbye to her son. But, more than that, she also wanted answers.

Namely, why did Dean kill Keanu?

Linda and ‘The Six’ managed to frame Dean for Keanu’s murder (Credit: BBC)

Karen’s on the warpath

Struggling to understand why Dean would have killed her son, Karen headed to the prison visiting room – posing as his mum, Shirley. As they spoke, Dean remained firm in his innocence.

He then implied that Linda knew more about Keanu’s murder than she was letting on.

However, fans had a problem with the scene – and wondered how Karen managed to get into prison in the first place.

Karen is demanding answers (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans point out plot holes in Karen prison scene

Sharing their thoughts on X as the scene aired, a number of fans wondered how Karen had managed to get into the prison to see Dean. Not only was her visit incredibly last minute – a quick diversion from his wake at The Queen Vic – but she’d also done so without providing any ID.

“You have to provide a passport or other ID to get into a prison. Unsurprisingly security is pretty tight. So saying Karen could blag her way in – not only without ID but also without a visiting order – is mad. We can’t all just wander in and out of prisons willy nilly,” wrote one fan.

You have to provide a passport or other ID to get into a prison. Unsurprisingly security is pretty tight. So saying Karen could blag her way in – not only without ID but also without a visiting order – is mad. We can’t all just wander in and out of prisons willy nilly #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/kHl3YHX7cr — Kat Dee (@skeletalfinger) June 14, 2024

“Ludicrous idea that Karen could get in prison to see Dean Wicks just like that, even pretending to be Shirley!” exclaimed another.

Ludicrous idea that Karen could get in prison to see Dean Wickes just like that, even pretending to be Shirley! #EastEnders — Kay Fogg (@Kaylalula) June 13, 2024

“Hmmm how did Karen manage to get a prison visit with Dean on the same day that she decided she wanted to?” asked a third.

Hmmm how did Karen manage to get a prison visit with Dean on the same day that she decided she wanted to? #Eastenders — Luke (@mrlukedodd) June 13, 2024

“One minute Karen’s in the pub, next minute she’s visiting Dean in prison. Pretty [bleeping] impressive!” a fourth noted.

Did this fairly spectacular plot hole ruin your enjoyment of the episode?

