Fans of EastEnders have heaped praise upon actress Kellie Bright following recent scenes on the soap. Linda has struggled with her alcoholism since the loss of husband Mick Carter, the return of rapist Dean Wicks and her murder of Keanu on Christmas.

Given everything she’s been through, it’s little wonder Linda has found it hard to cope – sinking into the bottle as a coping mechanism for all of her problems. This week saw Linda hit an all-new low, almost killing herself after a particularly foul bender.

Linda hasn’t had an easy couple of years (Credit: BBC)

Linda at death’s door following argument with Johnny

After receiving sinister letters from Bernie – at Dean’s behest – Linda hit the booze… hard. An argument with Johnny left her at her lowest ebb and, when he returned, he found her unconscious, choking on her own vomit.

Linda was rushed to hospital, where her recovery began, in a emotional bedside conversation with her son. And Kellie’s prowess left fans seriously impressed.

Fans have heaped praise upon Kellie’s performance (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans demand ‘all the awards’ for Kellie Bright

As last night’s episode aired, fans took to social media to praise Kellie‘s performance.

“Yesterday’s and today’s episode, just wow. give Kellie Bright all the awards. she is just absolutely outstanding. phenomenal. a power house,” wrote one fan.

yesterdays and todays episode, just wow. give Kellie Bright all the awards. she is just absolutely outstanding. phenomenal. a power house #EastEnders — ᴀᴍʏ ʜᴀʀɢɪᴛᴀʏ-ᴠɪsᴀɢᴇ ∞ (@itsamy_xo) August 14, 2024

“Kellie Bright, you absolute icon,” said another.

kellie bright, you absolute icon #EastEnders — bran (@BR_4_NN) August 13, 2024

“Kellie Bright, man. What a performer,” wrote a third.

Kellie Bright, man. What a performer. #EastEnders — Stephen Patterson (@mr_sjpatterson) August 13, 2024

“Kellie Bright is phenomenal and I will say it a thousands time over,” agreed a fourth.

Kellie Bright is phenomenal and I will say it a thousands time over #EastEnders — elz (sukeve’s version) (@sukevestan) August 13, 2024

Have you too been wowed by Kellie’s performance as Linda?

