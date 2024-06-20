EastEnders: Kim’s outfit choice at the baptism was hideous, fans mock

In EastEnders, we’ve seen some questionable outfits over the years. However, no one quite compares to the Albert Square icon Kim Fox.

And, last night’s episode of the soap was no different as Kim turned up in true ‘Kimfluencer’ style for little Jordan’s baptism celebrations.

Read on to see why everyone is discussing last night’s episode of EastEnders for Wednesday, June 19.

Kim loves to sport some iconic looks (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders recap: Yolande’s despair

Last night’s episode saw an apprehensive Yolande preparing for Jordan’s baptism alongside Patrick. After her assault earlier this year, Yolande was dreading facing Pastor Clayton.

Denise noticed Yolande’s behaviour and tried to discuss what’s happening, but Yolande brushed her off. Yolande decided to attend the baptism, however, she couldn’t help herself when she saw the Pastor and lashed out.

Will Pastor Clayton be held accountable?

Kim and the Fox family dressed up for Jordan’s baptism (Credit: BBC)

Kim is a fashion icon

Nothing screams baptism like a huge, over-the-top hat and a bright floral ensemble. Nobody does it like Kim Fox.

Yes, Kim rocked up to the event taking some style inspo from the likes of Sia and Lady Gaga it seemed, causing some questionable looks from her loved ones who didn’t want to be seen in photos next to Kim’s gigantic hat!

Not impressed by Kim’s outfit, Chelsea is certainly used to Kim Fox’s personality. Fans quickly jumped on social media and shared their thoughts about another iconic Kim moment as she made the baptism all about her and her rather questionable hat…

One fan commented: “What does Kim look like with that lampshade hat on?”

Another person added: “Why is Kim wearing a lampshade?”

A third viewer shared: “Kim’s oversized lamp shade hat is killing me man.”

We can only hope to see even more iconic fashion moments from the Walford legend.

