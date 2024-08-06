EastEnders: Laila Rouass needs to stay on the soap beg fans

Fans of EastEnders have begged that the soap make newcomer Laila Rouass a permanent addition to the cast following her Walford debut this week.

Laila plays Ayesha, an old friend of Suki Panesar’s – whose husband was murdered by Nish, who believed that he had been having an affair with Suki. Suki had, in fact, become smitten with Ayesha – feelings which, it was revealed, may even have been reciprocated.

Ayesha was having none of Nish’s nonsense (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)

Ayesha arrives in Walford

Nish’s attempt to manipulate the situation backfired when Ayesha refused to forgive him for her husband’s death, and reconciled with old pal Suki. And, as Suki and Ayesha reconnected, it looks as though she may be sticking around.

Could Laila Rouass‘s Ayesha become a permanent fixture on the soap? Fans certainly hope so.

Ayesha has very quickly become a fan favourite (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg new fan favourite Laila Rouass to stay

As last night’s episode aired, fans took to X to demand that Ayesha be made a permanent member of the cast.

“Would like ar Laila as a permanent member of the team actually,” wrote one fan.

Would like ar Laila as a permanent member of the team actually. #eastenders pic.twitter.com/oG0z4DoX7s — Ben Cooper-Cain (@jnoley) August 5, 2024

“Laila Rouass is SOOO good! Hope she stays,” agreed another.

Laila Rouass is SOOO good! Hope she stays #EastEnders — (@_Normski) August 5, 2024

“Ayesha is fabulous. Let her stay please,” begged a third.

Ayesha is fabulous. Let her stay please. #eastenders — Gina ❤️ (@ginasknights) August 5, 2024

“Ayesha was so iconic for this! Need her to stay so she can give Nish what for every time she sees him until he dies!” exclaimed another, sharing a clip of Ayesha’s confrontation with a visibly cowed Nish.

Ayesha was so iconic for this! Need her to stay so she can give Nish what for every time she sees him until he dies! #EastEnders #Sukeve pic.twitter.com/Bg7XfPp6mh — Sarah D (@SarahDa1989) August 5, 2024

Do you want to see more of Ayesha?

