Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Lauren may suffer an addiction relapse following being crushed at Peggy’s – but this time with painkillers.

Lauren was rushed to hospital after the devastating club crush at Peggy’s where tickets were oversold due to Chelsea tampering with the online booking system.

Now social media fans think the trauma could lead to her turning back to her addictive past, but with painkillers this time rather than alcohol.

Fans theorise Lauren could suffer a painkiller addiction in the future (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Lauren in the club crush?

Lauren was caught in the middle of an avoidable accident at Peggy’s. Penny hosted a carnival after-party at the venue, but a club crush quickly ensued after too many tickets were sold.

Penny was ill-prepared for the event and she attempted to flog last-minute tickets to Peggy’s after-party event.

She bumped into Chelsea outside The Vic before the pair shared a frosty exchange. Still feeling hurt after being undermined, Chelsea meddled with the online booking system, which results in the venue over-selling their capacity.

Lauren attended the party with Peter, Bobby and Freddie. When the club crush happened, they were all caught out and shouted for help.

Eventually, Lauren broke through the office before spotting Cindy and Junior together after they had locked themselves away.

Lauren was then pushed down to the ground as punters tried to escape the club crush. She was trampled and suffered a head injury.

Lauren was whisked away in an ambulance and woke up in hospital. She was informed that she suffered several injuries, including a punctured lung.

Peter tried to calm her down, but she told him the last time she was in the hospital was when Abi died.

Looking visibly distressed, Lauren thought she was being lied to about her injuries. She was given pain relief through medication.

Lauren has been provided with painkillers while in hospital (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans think Lauren will turn to addiction

Social media fans theorised that the trauma of the club crush will leave Lauren helpless. Some suggesting she might turn back to her previous alcoholic addiction, but this time with painkillers due to receiving them in hospital.

One X user wrote: “The Brannings aren’t doing well right now. First Sonia is in jail now you have Amy, Lauren and Penny all in hospital. Jack is having a busy few weeks.”

Another added: “So are we going with Amy dies, Lauren becomes addicted (with Cindy being part of it) and nobody forgiving Chelsea when they find out eventually sometime around Christmas?!”

A third theorised: “‘When the pain starts again we’ll give you more,’ anyone else seeing a prescription painkiller addiction in Lauren’s future?”

