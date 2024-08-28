Fans of EastEnders have theorised that Lauren could expose Cindy and Junior’s affair after she caught them together at Peggy’s during the club crush.

Lauren opened the office door where Cindy and Junior were giving in to their desires. However, after spotting, Lauren was subsequently trampled on by punters during the club crush.

After waking up, Lauren told Peter she saw Cindy – and fans think she’ll work out why and expose her to Ian.

Lauren saw Cindy and Junior before she was trampled (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Lauren?

Lauren was caught in the middle of an avoidable accident at Peggy’s. Penny hosted a carnival after-party at the venue, but a club crush quickly ensued.

The venue was too crowded after Chelsea tampered with online bookings and oversold tickets. Earlier at the event, Cindy and Junior snuck off to the office to hide from the others.

Lauren attended the party with Peter, Bobby and Freddie before they all got caught in the crush. Eventually, Lauren broke through the office before spotting Cindy and Junior after they had locked themselves away.

When she first saw them, Lauren stopped in confusion. Cindy tried to explain but before she could get a word in, Lauren was pushed to the ground. She was trampled and suffered several injuries, including a punctured lung and broken ribs.

Later in the hospital, she woke up in distress at the situation, but Peter tried to calm her down. She divulged to Peter that she saw his mum but she could not remember why.

Elsewhere in The Vic, Cindy warned Junior that they were spotted. Cindy looked visibly distressed but could not spend much time with her lover as Ian was waiting for her.

Fans beg for Cindy to be exposed to Ian (Credit: BBC)

Cindy and Junior’s affair

Cindy’s affair has been a central storyline for months, but fans think Lauren could put a stop to it as she recovers and remembers more details about the night.

One X user wrote: “Lauren knows Junior is seeing someone older and with someone, she will definitely work it out…” while another added: “Poor Lauren but I think she is working it out in her head about Cindy.”

A third suggested her new knowledge could mean danger for Lauren: “In Eastenders now that Lauren might know about Cindy and Junior’s ‘aving it off, she’s probably going to have to get murdered.”

A fourth penned: “Lauren needs to do a repeat of Max and Stacey this Christmas and expose Cindy,” in reference to the famous Christmas Day episode of 2007 where she played a DVD video to Tanya of Max and Stacey’s affair.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!