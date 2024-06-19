EastEnders: Levi being held hostage by Pastor Clayton, a new fan theory fears

A new EastEnders fan theory has emerged, with viewers worrying that Pastor Clayton may have done away with young Pastor, Levi.

After telling Patrick and Elaine, Levi was the first person Yolande confided to about Pastor Clayton’s sexual assault. Levi promised to investigate, but nobody has seen or heard from him since.

Where has Levi gone? A number of fans are fearing the worst, worrying that Pastor Clayton may have done away with Levi to keep him quiet.

Yolande told Levi what Pastor Clayton had done (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans fear the worst for Levi

Writing on X, a number of viewers speculated over what had happened to Levi. And many suspected that the Pastor may have kidnapped Levi to keep him quiet.

“I’m still convinced Clayton has killed Levi. Or he’s gotten him hidden away somewhere or he’s threatened him,” said one fan.

I’m still convinced Clayton has killed Levi or he’s gotten him hidden away somewhere or he’s threatened him. #Eastenders @bbceastenders — Westie (@Wee_Westie29) June 18, 2024

“Just me thinking Pastor Clayton has done something to Levi? Not talking murder, but more than likely being held hostage. Just strange how Yolande is getting no response from him,” wrote another.

Just me thinking Pastor Clayton has done something to Levi? Not talking murder, but more than likely being held hostage. Just strange how Yolande is getting no response from him. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/dKRETltZVl — Wando (@Wandoful) June 18, 2024

Has Pastor Clayton kidnapped Levi… or worse?

Levi promised Patrick and Yolande that he would get to the bottom of Pastor Clayton’s assault (Credit: BBC)

Has Pastor Clayton done something to Levi?

Ultimately, the answer is probably less exciting than that. Given the historic cover-ups of Pastor Clayton’s past crimes, it seems far more likely that the Church and Pastor Clayton have silenced Levi by other, more bureaucratic means.

“I think Levi reported Pastor Clayton and the Church moved him to end the inquiry,” another fan speculated.

What do you think has happened to Levi?

