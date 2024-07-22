EastEnders: Linda to confess Keanu murder secret to Max Branning at Christmas, a new fan theory predicts

A new EastEnders fan theory has suggested that Max Branning will return at Christmas and will soon find out about Linda Carter’s murder of Keanu.

The theory predicts that Linda will get drunk and confess her killer secret to Max.

An ongoing story in EastEnders has seen ‘The Six’ – Linda, Sharon, Stacey, Denise, Suki and Kathy – hide the truth about Keanu’s death.

Dean Wicks has been charged with Keanu’s murder. But, viewers know that Linda is the guilty one after she stabbed him with a meat thermometer.

The secret has been eating Linda up and now a new fan theory has suggested that Linda will reveal the truth to Max.

EastEnders fans predict Max return and Linda confession

Writing on Reddit, a fan said: “I can’t remember if Max knows about Annie, but I’m predicting he’ll be back for her around Christmas, and that will lead to Linda drunkenly admitting she killed Keanu/what ‘The Six’ did that night.”

Linda and Max had an affair while Linda was married to Mick. However, Max left the Square in 2021 for Croatia without knowing Linda was pregnant with Annie.

Given Max’s daughter Lauren is aware of Annie’s paternity, it’s not against the realms of possibility that Max could one day find out too and come back to meet his daughter.

So could the fan theory turn out to be correct?

What’s next for Linda in EastEnders this week?

In EastEnders spoilers for this week, Linda’s drinking is a concern for her family.

With Dean’s trial approaching, Linda struggles to cope and she’s evasive when Bernie tries to talk to her about Dean’s plea hearing.

Later, Linda’s mum Elaine finds an empty vodka miniature and is worried for her daughter once more.

Will Linda get the help she needs?

