EastEnders: Linda to leave on soap’s 40th anniversary, fans predict

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that troubled Linda Carter could be set to leave the soap on its 40th anniversary.

Linda has been struggling since the tragic disappearance of husband Mick – exacerbated by the return of rapist Dean Wicks and her part in the murder of Keanu Taylor at Christmas. Phew.

All of the above has left Linda an alcoholic wreck, barely able to keep her composure in public. Linda and the other members of ‘the Six’ managed to frame Dean for Keanu’s murder, but Linda’s trauma has in no way lessened.

Fans have now wondered whether this may be leading to Linda’s exit from EastEnders… February next year, on the show’s 40th anniversary.

Linda has been struggling to hold it all together (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict exit for Linda

Writing on Reddit, one fan shared their theory that the Six storyline could be setting up Linda‘s exit from the soap.

“My prediction is that the Six storyline is ultimately leading to Linda’s exit for the 40th anniversary. I think this story secured Kellie [Bright] staying for a post-Danny Dyer story,” this fan wrote.

“Whether she gets sent down or not, her character seems unable to recover from her crime and Mick and Dean. Linda needs time away to reset and rest in order to continue with new stories in the future,” they continued.

Linda didn’t cope well with the return of vile Dean (Credit: BBC)

Dean vs Linda: to the death?

In the comments below, fans speculated whether Linda’s exit could be forthcoming.

“I wouldn’t be overly shocked if this happened in time for the 40th. Johnny will be back for a year by this time too – so if Charlie Suff signed a 1 year contract then I could see Linda possibly leaving with Johnny and going to Manchester,” another viewer agreed.

“I’ve thought this for a while. This story will end with one of Linda and Dean dead and the other going down for a very long time,” a third said.

Is Linda’s time up?

