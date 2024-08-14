During last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, August 13), Johnny wished Linda dead instead of Mick as a row broke out between the pair.

Later on, Johnny found Linda unconscious in her bedroom after choking on her drink…

Now, fans of the BBC soap are hoping that Linda will soon be axed from the show.

Linda necked a bottle of vodka (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Linda suffered a life-threatening incident

With Bernie trying to get Linda to confess the truth about Keanu’s murder, she managed to get Linda alone.

She then started to get in her head as she offered her a bottle of vodka, hoping that she’d take it and confess to lying about the events of Christmas Day.

Johnny saw Linda with the bottle and lashed out before wishing that his mum was dead instead of Mick.

Later on, he found Linda unconscious in her bedroom after drinking the alcohol. Gina begged Johnny to call for an ambulance as he froze, staring at his mum.

Fans have had enough of Linda’s storyline (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans call for Linda Carter axe after latest twist

Ever since Christmas Day, Linda’s mental state has started to decline as she struggles to cope with Keanu’s murder.

Drinking more and more alcohol, she’s causing chaos for her loved ones as they strive to protect her.

Now though, with Linda’s life hanging in the balance, fans are hoping that she’ll be axed from the soap, bringing an end to this storyline.

One fan asked: “Can they just axe boring Bernie and Linda at the same time?”

Another person added: “I’ll give you a tenner if you kill Linda.”

A third fan complained: “Drunk Linda just does my head in now… this storyline is boring and needs to come to an end.”

A final viewer finished: “At this point, I don’t mind if Linda goes to prison.”

Is this it for Linda? (Credit: BBC)

Will Linda pull through?

This evening (Wednesday, August 14), Linda is rushed to hospital by the paramedics. Johnny then blames Gina for what happened to his mum.

But, will Linda come round? Or, will this incident end up killing her?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

