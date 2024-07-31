This week on EastEnders, the residents of the Square pulled together to surprise Martin with a 40th birthday party despite him actually being 39.

Honey even arranged for the market to be covered so that some of Martin’s closest friends could attend the celebrations.

However, EastEnders fans reckon these recent scenes have just foreshadowed a soap death amongst the party guests.

Martin is actually only 39 (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Martin Fowler’s “40th”

This week on the Square, Honey and Eve surprised Martin with a 40th birthday party, decorating his market stall with ’40’ balloons.

Honey then told him that she’d arranged for cover so that his friends from the market could attend the event.

Martin then admitted that he didn’t want a fuss, especially considering he was actually only 39.

Honey then explained that they would need to pretend anyway as to not cause any suspicion from Mr Lister.

Martin then reluctantly joined his friends for a celebration outside, joining the likes of Billy, Honey, Eve and Zack.

Is this a hint at what’s to come? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan fear for Martin and friends after “40th” scenes

The soap made a huge deal out of Martin’s fake 40th birthday – and with the soap’s 40th anniversary being in February next year, fans reckon that the two events could be linked.

They think that Martin may not make it to his actual 40th. And, those guests that attended his celebrations may also be in danger of death when the anniversary looms.

One fan wondered: “I’m currently deluding myself into thinking that Martin’s ’40th’ party guests were all there for a reason….like little Easter Eggs connecting us to the anniversary episode and what may happen. Billy & Honey wedding. Stacey tells Eve about Keanu. Sonia gives birth. Martin/Zack… death?”

Another person suggested: “Martin ain’t making it to 40.”

A third fan added: “Wondering if they’ve made such a thing of people thinking it’s martin’s 40th so that they could put the banners and balloons up to tell us that the lead up to the show’s 40th starts now.”

A fourth viewer shared: “Or are they celebrating Martin’s 40th early because he doesn’t make it to 40 years old cos he gets killed off on the anniversary?”

Will everyone make it to this time next year? (Credit: BBC)

Are Martin and Zack in danger?

The soap’s 40th is not far off and lots of drama is expected to come with it. But, fans have now started to fear for Martin AND Zack after this week’s party scenes.

Could these scenes be foreshadowing a future death by the time February hits? Will Martin actually live to see his real 40th birthday?

