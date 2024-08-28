EastEnders fans have begged the show to bring back fan-favourite Max Branning after his daughter was placed in hospital following the club crush at Peggy’s.

Lauren found herself with serious injuries after she was trampled in the over-flowing club. She was visibly shaken and diagnosed with broken ribs, a punctured lung and other health issues.

Fans think this is the perfect time to bring back Max after he hasn’t seen her in years.

Fans beg for Max to return (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Lauren?

Lauren was caught in the middle of an avoidable accident at Peggy’s. Penny hosted a carnival after-party at the venue, but a club crush quickly ensued.

The venue was too crowded after Chelsea tampered with online bookings and oversold tickets. The club was not shut down on capacity, leaving several injured.

Lauren attended the party with Peter, Bobby and Freddie before they all got caught in the crush. Eventually, Lauren broke through the office before spotting Cindy and Junior together after they had locked themselves away.

Lauren was then pushed down to the ground as punters tried to escape the club crush. She was trampled and suffered a head injury.

She was whisked away in an ambulance and woke up in hospital. Lauren was informed that she suffered several injuries, including a punctured lung.

Peter tried to calm her down, but she told him the last time she was in the hospital was when Abi died.

Looking visibly distressed, Lauren thought she was being lied to about her injuries.

Lauren is currently being treated in hospital (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans say bring back Max

Social media users were quick to comment that the only person who could calm Lauren down would be her dad.

One X fan wrote: “Surely if Lauren’s been trampled and in hospital, Max Branning and Tanya will be back shortly.” While another added: “Max Branning needs to return to see Lauren I fear, or at the very least a wee Tanya return.”

A third penned: “With Lauren in hospital I want Max Branning to return.”

A fourth noted: “Lauren needs to do a repeat of Max and Stacey this Christmas and expose Cindy because I’ve had enough.”

