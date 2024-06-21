Maya on EastEnders; inset, Aaron looking aggressive (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)
EastEnders: Maya already knew about Harvey’s son, fan theory predicts

What's Maya's game?

By Joel Harley

A new EastEnders fan theory has suggested that Harvey’s new friend, Maya, may have already known about his son and his criminal past prior to their striking up a friendship.

Harvey’s son, Aaron, was part of a criminal gang and far-right organisation plotting an act of terrorism in London. In addition to planning a bomb attack in Walford, Aaron also brutally beat Keegan Baker to the verge of death.

Aaron looking shady on EastEnders
Aaron Monroe was a nasty piece of work (Credit: BBC)

Harvey reveals dark past as Maya pushes him for information

The police eventually arrested Aaron for his crimes, to Harvey’s great shame. Aaron is currently in prison in Newcastle, paying for what he has done.

However, fans think that Aaron’s crimes will continue to haunt Harvey in the form of his new chum, Maya. Last night’s episode saw Harvey tell Maya that he had a son – who is in prison for a serious crime.

It appeared that Maya was pushing the conversation and probing Harvey in a rather suspicious manner. Does she know more about Aaron than she’s letting on?

Maya in EastEnders looks away as Harvey looks serious in Walford East
Harvey opened up about his son’s past last night (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict revenge plot for Maya

Writing on X as the episode aired, a number of EastEnders shared their theories as to who Maya might really be. And many think that she may be related to one of Aaron’s past victims…

‘Do you reckon this Maya is related to someone Harvey’s son Aaron harassed during his terrorism storyline and that’s why she took a shine to him to get back at him?’ one fan asked.

‘Maya’s sudden appearance was so obviously linked to Aaron. I’m surprised they dragged it out this long,’ said another.

‘I’m guessing Aaron’s gang did something to Maya’s family and that’s why she’s befriended Harvey,’ wrote a third.

‘Whoever said Maya is the wife of the victim who Harvey’s son attacked, it’s looking like you were right,’ another agreed.

Does Maya know about Aaron’s dark past – and does she have something planned for Harvey?

