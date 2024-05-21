EastEnders: Mo and Freddie returning to Walford was much-needed, fans rejoice

Yesterday in EastEnders (Monday, May 20), Freddie and Mo made a huge comeback to Walford despite giving Alfie a fright.

Alfie had believed them to be intruders, hitting Mo on the head with an inflatable, toy baseball bat.

EastEnders fans have now been left delighted after seeing the two characters return onto their screens.

Alfie attacked Mo (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Mo and Freddie returned to the Square

In Walford last night, Alfie called Kat during Zack and Whitney’s wedding ceremony. As Kat’s phone rang and interrupted things, she quickly silenced it.

Alfie then left her a voice message explaining that there were intruders in the house.

Grabbing an inflatable, toy bat, Alfie then whacked the ‘intruder’ on the head as they came through the door.

He got a right surprise though when he realised that he’d actually knocked Big Mo to the ground.

Freddie then followed her, with Alfie realising what he’d done. There were no intruders. Instead, Mo and Freddie had returned to Walford.

The episode aired not one but TWO returns (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans thrilled to welcome back Big Mo and Freddie

Fans of the soap have been left over the moon to see Big Mo and Freddie back on their screens and have now taken to social media to share their excitement over last night’s scenes.

One EastEnders viewer exclaimed: “Freddie & Big Mo’s return was ICONIC!”

Another person added: “So happy Big Mo and Freddie are finally back where they belong!”

A third viewer ended: “Ready… Freddie… Mo! The return of two legends!”

Freddie tries to matchmake Alfie and Kat (Credit: BBC)

What’s to come for Mo and Freddie?

This week’s EastEnders spoilers reveal that Mo ends up spending the evening with Stevie after flirting with him.

Elsewhere, Freddie feels pushed out as Alfie reveals that there’s no room for him in the house.

However, Kat then offers to move out so that Freddie can move back into his old room. Feeling bad, Freddie has other ideas though and sets out to matchmake Kat and Alfie back together again. Will his plan work?

