Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, August 1) saw Ravi and Vinny come to the rescue of Nish as they found him handcuffed in the Minute Mart.

They were livid with Priya for holding a dying man hostage and withholding his medication.

Now, EastEnders fans are calling for Nish’s death to come sooner rather than later.

Priya’s hostage plot was exposed (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Vinny and Ravi came to the rescue of Nish

This week on EastEnders, Priya was desperate to get Nish to retract his lie about them sleeping together.

Nugget was having his dialysis session at the hospital and Ravi and Nish were both stopping her from being there for him.

Shutting up the Minute Mart, Priya then lured Nish to the storage room and handcuffed him inside. She then withheld his medication, telling him that she would only release him if he took back his lies.

Nish wouldn’t tell the truth though as he knew Priya would be filming him.

It was only last night that Vinny and Ravi started to worry after failing to hear from Nish. Heading into the Minute Mart, they soon found Nish and came to his rescue. They then outcast Priya even further away from the family.

Nish is dying (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans demand Nish death after Priya hostage scenes

Viewers of the BBC soap will know that Nish is dying and is on the list for a heart transplant. Now though, after Nish turned Priya against her whole family, fans now want Nish’s death to air ASAP.

One fan complained: “I am so sick of Nish. Enough already, please.”

Another person added: “When is Nish dying, may I ask?”

A third viewer finished: “When is Nish gonna pop his clogs? I’m tired.”

Nish has a terminal illness (Credit: BBC)

Is Nish’s death looming?

Nish has a terminal illness and really needs a new heart urgently, being told that he really doesn’t have long left.

But, this hasn’t stopped Nish from scheming against his family…

How many days does Nish have left though? Will he get that heart transplant?

