EastEnders: Olly Alexander cameo was ‘pointless’, fans complain

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, May 2), saw this year’s Eurovision star Olly Alexander arrive at The Vic to see his mate Johnny.

He’d popped in the Walford pub for a quick drink with him before making his way to rehearsals.

However, fans of the BBC soap have been left rather disappointed with these recent scenes.

Olly had a catch up with his mate Johnny (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Olly Alexander made a cameo in The Vic

Many viewers would’ve recognised a rather famous face appear during last night’s episode of EastEnders.

With Johnny telling the locals in The Vic that his friend had popped in for a quick drink, Years and Years star – Olly Alexander – appeared in the pub.

The buzz from the Walford residents was apparent, with Britney even bagging herself a selfie with the star.

References to Olly’s past work on It’s a Sin were also made by Bianca, with Olly also telling Johnny that he was on his way to rehearsals for Eurovision.

Olly will be representing the UK in this year’s contest when it airs later this month.

Fans didn’t see the point (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans disappointed with Olly Alexander scenes

With Olly Alexander’s cameo being bigged up by the BBC soap, fans have now taken to social media to share their disappointment of these scenes. They think that the appearance was ‘random’ and ‘pointless.’

One fan commented: “What was the point in this Olly Alexander cameo? Stupid.”

What was the point in this Olly Alexander cameo? Stupid #Eastenders — moody-wan kenobi; rai. (@rvbsvv) May 2, 2024

What is the point of Olly being in this episode it's beyond random 🤣🤣🤣#EastEnders — Natasha Bey🇯🇲🇬🇧🇰🇳 (@Be45253Bey) May 2, 2024

Olly Alexander appearing out of nowhere at the end for 1 scene x #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/lnSc78dNlt — toby☕️ (@eastendersmulti) May 2, 2024

Another person shared: “What is the point of Olly being in this episode? It’s beyond random.”

A third EastEnders viewer added: “Olly Alexander appearing out of nowhere at the end for one scene x.”

Olly will be representing the UK (Credit: BBC)

Eurovision 2024: Olly Alexander

Olly Alexander is this year’s UK Eurovision entry, performing the song ‘Dizzy’ in this year’s contest.

This year’s contest is in Malmo, Sweden, with the final taking place on May 11, 2024.

How will Olly perform in this year’s show? Could this be the UK’s year?

