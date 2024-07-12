EastEnders: Phil Mitchell set for depression storyline, fans predict

Viewers of the BBC soap EastEnders will know that Phil Mitchell has been feeling rather lonely as of late, after his family has seemed to cut ties with him.

Poor Phil hasn’t helped himself with the situation, being his own worst enemy at times. Last night (Thursday, July 11), he even ended up sobbing on the sofa as he realised that his actions have consequences.

Now, EastEnders fans have predicted a new mental health battle for Phil as he’s seen struggling with loneliness…

Poor Phil (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Phil Mitchell’s one lonely guy

Phil’s definitely been feel lonely lately, what with Ben in prison and with Louise no longer living in Walford.

He’s tried to get to know Albie and make time for Raymond but he always seem to blow his chances every time.

As for Kat, it seems like she’s never going to give him another chance. And, now, the rest of the Mitchells want nothing to do with him.

Phil did frame Stevie for Lola’s fundraiser money theft however, so it’s no wonder his family aren’t too impressed with him…

Last night (Thursday, July 11), Phil was seen sobbing after having his motor nicked. He was struggling with loneliness, feeling distanced from his loved ones.

Is this where the storyline is heading? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict upcoming mental health struggle for Phil

With Phil seen crying alone last night, EastEnders fans have now predicted an upcoming storyline for the character.

They reckon that Phil might be heading for a struggle with depression. But, could this be right?

One fan said: “I wonder if we’re getting a Phil Mitchell depression storyline. Phil’s pushed his whole family away since all this with Stevie, with nobody wanting anything to do with him. He cried when he got home. I think Steve McFadden could pull off a mental health storyline.”

Another fan added: “I think Phil’s gonna have a depression storyline. I felt bad for him. He wanted to protect his family and look out for them in his own way.”

A third person finished: “Hmm… Phil isolated from his family, possible depression storyline incoming?”

Phil has destroyed a lot of bridges (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Phil in EastEnders?

It looks like Phil may have a lonely road ahead of him after his recent schemes and outbursts.

But, can Phil make amends with everyone? Or, is he set for further struggle?

