Priya looks angry on EastEnders; inset, Nish (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)
EastEnders: Priya needs to kill Nish, fans beg

Fans are hoping Priya finishes the job

By Joel Harley

Fans of EastEnders have begged Priya Nandra-Hart to kill Nish Panesar following recent scenes on the soap. As Nish continued to alienate Priya from her family – with Vinny evicting her from the house – she took action.

Claiming that the electrics had failed in the Minute Mart, Priya drew Nish inside. As reached for the fuse box, Priya struck – handcuffing Nish to a pipe. She then demanded that he recent his lies, confessing on video that he’d made up a story about them sleeping together.

Priya looks worried on EastEnders
Priya struck back against Nish (Credit: BBC)

Priya holds Nish hostage

Nish refused – so Priya locked him inside the shop overnight, with his heart medication just out of reach. For once, the tables had turned on nasty Nish – and fans were all for it.

However, for many, Priya didn’t go nearly hard enough. And many are left hoping that she finishes the job.

Nish looks scared on EastEnders
Priya left Nish locked up in the stock room (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

EastEnders fans demand Priya kill Nish

As last night’s episode aired, fans of the soap took to X to beg that Priya finish the job… highlighting her as one of the soap’s best new characters.

“Nish isn’t dead yet?!! Kmt I need Priya to kill him off,” demanded one fan.

“Priya has potential to become an iconic character, she’s got a good balance of messy and endearing going,” said another.

“Obsessed with Nish dying on the Minute Mart floor,” fantasised a third.

“Priya will be in big trouble if Nish ever escapes – and I don’t suppose she’s planning to kill him – so what her game plan?” wondered a fourth.

“I loved every single second of watching priya get her own back on nish!” said another viewer, gleefully.

“When is Nish gonna pop his clogs? I’m tired,” another viewer sighed.

Could Priya be the one to kill Nish?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

Joel Harley
Freelance Writer

