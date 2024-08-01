EastEnders: Priya needs to kill Nish, fans beg

Fans of EastEnders have begged Priya Nandra-Hart to kill Nish Panesar following recent scenes on the soap. As Nish continued to alienate Priya from her family – with Vinny evicting her from the house – she took action.

Claiming that the electrics had failed in the Minute Mart, Priya drew Nish inside. As reached for the fuse box, Priya struck – handcuffing Nish to a pipe. She then demanded that he recent his lies, confessing on video that he’d made up a story about them sleeping together.

Priya struck back against Nish (Credit: BBC)

Priya holds Nish hostage

Nish refused – so Priya locked him inside the shop overnight, with his heart medication just out of reach. For once, the tables had turned on nasty Nish – and fans were all for it.

However, for many, Priya didn’t go nearly hard enough. And many are left hoping that she finishes the job.

Priya left Nish locked up in the stock room (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

EastEnders fans demand Priya kill Nish

As last night’s episode aired, fans of the soap took to X to beg that Priya finish the job… highlighting her as one of the soap’s best new characters.

“Nish isn’t dead yet?!! Kmt I need Priya to kill him off,” demanded one fan.

Nish isn’t dead yet?!! Kmt I need Priya to kill him off #EastEnders — budding worm ♉️ (@SistahSkinglo) July 31, 2024

“Priya has potential to become an iconic character, she’s got a good balance of messy and endearing going,” said another.

Priya has potential to become an iconic character, she’s got a good balance of messy and endearing going #EastEnders — hali (@chattyreality) July 31, 2024

“Obsessed with Nish dying on the Minute Mart floor,” fantasised a third.

Obsessed with nish dying on the minute mart floor #EastEnders — Tas (@fountainxt) August 1, 2024

“Priya will be in big trouble if Nish ever escapes – and I don’t suppose she’s planning to kill him – so what her game plan?” wondered a fourth.

#EastEnders Priya will be in big trouble if Nish ever escapes – and I don’t suppose she’s planning to kill him – so what her game plan? — Oli from Reading (@OliReading) July 31, 2024

“I loved every single second of watching priya get her own back on nish!” said another viewer, gleefully.

i loved every single second of watching priya get her own back on nish! #EastEnders — Chelsea (@chelseasandrax) July 31, 2024

“When is Nish gonna pop his clogs? I’m tired,” another viewer sighed.

When is Nish gonna pop his clogs I’m tired #EastEnders — B (@BrookeOConnorxo) August 1, 2024

Could Priya be the one to kill Nish?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!