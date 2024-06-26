EastEnders: Pub CCTV would prove Stevie’s innocence over fundraiser theft, fans note

EastEnders fans have pointed out the lack of CCTV in The Queen Vic pub, noting that it would help prove Stevie Mitchell’s innocence.

With the Mitchells accusing Stevie of taking money from Lola’s fundraiser in the pub, Stevie denied their accusations. Will had actually been the one to steal the cash…

Will Stevie’s family hear him out or is this the final straw for Billy in EastEnders?

Stevie has been accused of stealing the money from Lola’s fundraiser (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Lola’s fundraiser cash theft

Lola’s fundraiser money recently disappeared, with Billy and Phil pointing the finger at Stevie.

Stevie eventually found out his grandson Will had stolen the money. He discovered that someone was blackmailing Will for sending an explicit picture of himself to a girl at school.

After Stevie found out the truth about Will’s stealing, Will then shoved him to the ground and knocked him unconscious.

Will Stevie prove his innocence when he wakes up in hospital and will he expose Will’s actions?

Phil pinned the blame on Stevie (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans point out ‘error’ in Stevie scenes

EastEnders fans have pointed out an easy way for Stevie to prove he didn’t steal the cash from The Queen Vic.

Many have noted that the iconic pub should have had CCTV installed by now. It would prove to be beneficial, due to the amount of crime that takes place at the venue.

“If only the pub had CCTV to prove that Stevie is innocent,” one person wrote on social media. A second added: “If I bought The Queen Vic, the first thing I’d do is buy a CCTV system.”

A third fan finished, typing: “It’s amazing how many storylines would be solved immediately if there was CCTV in The Vic.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

