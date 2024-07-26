EastEnders: Reiss becoming a murderer is a bad move, fans blast

Fans of EastEnders have reacted to shocking scenes which saw Reiss Colwell turn murderer, killing his comatose wife Debbie. Reiss has struggled with his debts in recent weeks, unable to pay for his wife’s expensive private care.

In scenes which aired last night, Reiss took matters into his own hands, ending Debbie’s life by unhooking her from the machinery which has been keeping her alive. He then skulked back home, where Sonia was waiting for him, having taken a phone call from the care home herself.

Sonia then broke the news that Debbie was dead – oblivious to the fact that Reiss was all too aware of Debbie’s death already.

Reiss’s actions now make a murderer of the character, who has been set on a darker path ever since he decided to start scamming Sharon Watts out of her money to make ends meet.

But is this a step too far?

Reiss finally did away with Debbie (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans slam murderous Reiss

Writing on X as the scene aired, fans of the soap shared their thoughts on Reiss‘s latest move. And many weren’t happy about it.

“Reiss went from 0-100 didn’t he? Terrible route for this character,” wrote one viewer.

“I will never get why Reiss killed Debbie? He could have just put her in a council run care home, was death seriously a better option

Sonia is pregnant now, so even the IVF payments have now ended. It was so dramatic and over the top,” said another.

I will never get why Reiss killed Debbie? He could have just put her in a council run care home, was death seriously a better option

“EastEnders writers have got it wrong. First the whitney/ britney story, now sonia/ reiss/ debbie/ ivf. Story not making any real sense,” another agreed.

“It would have been better storytelling if Debbie had woken up when Sonia was speaking to her or if she did/didn’t recover, they moved Debbie into the house and Sonia ends up looking after her and becomes her carer. Reiss is not only in big trouble, but Sonia too,” predicted a fourth.

Is Reiss’s latest move a stretch too far for the soap’s credulity?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

