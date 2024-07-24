EastEnders: As Reiss goes to kill Debbie – here’s what happens next

During tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, July 24), Reiss visited his comatose wife Debbie in her care home and plotted to kill her in a bid to clear his debts.

He grabbed Debbie’s pillow from behind her head and then went to suffocate her with it.

But, as Reiss plots to off his sick wife, here’s everything we know about what’s to come…

Reiss wanted to off his wife (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Reiss went to suffocate comatose Debbie

This evening in Walford, Reiss panicked when Sharon asked to see the VAT receipt before paying any money she owed.

Reiss then made out that he’d shredded it before telling Sharon that she no longer needed to pay the thousands he said she previously owed. He’d apparently found a loophole…

Afterwards, Reiss struggled with his increasing debts as he realised that he wouldn’t be able to afford Debbie’s care home fees.

Feeling as though he had no other option, Reiss then visited Debbie and told her that it would be better if she was dead.

He then started to sob as he took the pillow from behind Debbie’s head and prepared to suffocate his comatose wife with it.

Will Debbie survive? (Credit: BBC)

What happens next? Is Debbie dead in EastEnders?

After Reiss’ sinister actions tonight, viewers will be wanting to know if he succeeds with his plot to off Debbie.

EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow night (Thursday, July 25), fail to mention Debbie’s fate. However, they do reveal that Lauren and Martin have their concerns about Reiss…

As Sonia cooks Reiss a meal, Lauren and Martin soon turn up and reveal their concerns about Reiss. Sonia’s livid and kicks them out of the house. But, after Reiss’ plan to kill Debbie, the pair may have a point… But, is Debbie dead? Is Reiss now a killer?

