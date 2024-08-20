Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Reiss Colwell is making a dangerous mistake in trusting Teddy Mitchell – with many wondering whether the newcomer could in fact be a loan shark.

Teddy recently arrived on the Square as the estranged brother of Billy Mitchell. Since then, he and his sons have made themselves at home, much to cousin Phil’s chagrin.

Furious Phil has been taking his frustration out on Reiss of late, pressuring him to pay back the money he stole from Sharon and the boxing gym to put into a fake ‘investment.’

Teddy offered Reiss a deal… but at what cost? (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Teddy saves Reiss’s hide

In last night’s episode, Teddy made a deal to take on the debts Reiss owes to Phil. Cash-strapped Reiss and Teddy shook on the deal – but does Reiss know what he is getting into?

After all, worryingly little is known about Teddy aside from his suave demeanor and affinity for over-the-shoulder jumpers.

Has Reiss jumped from the frying pan to the fire?

Is Reiss underestimating Teddy? (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Teddy could be dangerous, EastEnders fans warn Reiss

As last night’s episode aired, fans took to social media to share their thoughts about Teddy and his motives. And many suspect that the smooth-talking Mitchell man may be more dangerous than he’s letting on…

“Teddy is a loan shark,” predicted one fan.

“Teddy is much more dangerous than Phil. Frying pan to fire. Love it,” said another.

“Is Teddy taking on Reiss’s debt to have leverage on him? Maybe to get Reiss to work for Teddy?” wondered a third.

“Teddy saves the day for Reiss but at what costs?” asked another.

Has Reiss unwittingly made a deal with the devil?

