This week in EastEnders, Reiss panicked when Debbie’s parents turned up after her death. And, last night (Tuesday, July 30), the situation got even worse for Reiss…

Debbie’s parents found out that Reiss had been using THEIR money to pay for his and Sonia’s IVF.

Now, a new fan theory for the BBC soap suggests that Reiss may try to kill Debbie’s mum after killing her daughter.

Debbie’s parents were suspicious of Debbie’s death (Credit: BBC/ Composite ED!)

EastEnders: Reiss came face to face with Debbie’s parents

This week in Walford, Reiss was confronted by Debbie’s grieving parents as they tried to work out how Debbie passed away.

They couldn’t understand how Debbie went from stable to losing her life so suddenly.

Last night, Debbie’s parents then found out about Sonia. Reiss had made out that she was his landlady before coming out with the truth about their relationship.

Later on, Debbie’s parents then found out that Reiss had used Debbie’s money to fund the IVF. They were livid after putting money into Debbie’s care fund for quite some time.

At the end of the episode, Debbie’s mum – Brenda – then had a private talk with Reiss and warned him that it was only a matter of time before all of his skeletons were unearthed.

Is Brenda in danger? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Reiss to kill Brenda?

With Reiss having already killed Debbie to get himself out of his financial mess, he’s now got to pay back Debbie’s parents everything he took.

One fan now fears that Debbie’s mum will become Reiss’ next victim as he strikes again.

The fan theory suggests: “Reiss is going to kill Debbie’s mum… it’s quite literally giving Corrie’s Colin Fishwick storyline…”

But, is Debbie’s mum next on Reiss’ list? How far will Reiss go to get out of his debt?

Reiss killed Debbie, but will he kill again? (Credit: BBC)

Will Reiss kill again?

Reiss recently killed Debbie after suffocating her with a pillow in her care home.

And, now, Debbie’s mum has made it clear that she’s never trusted Reiss…

But, will Reiss try to silence her before his murderous secret is unearthed?

