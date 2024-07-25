EastEnders: Reiss to kill Phil, a new fan theory predicts

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, July 24), Reiss visited his comatose wife Debbie at the care home and decided to suffocate her.

He thought that killing Debbie would be the answer to all of his money issues…

A new EastEnders fan theory however suggests that Reiss may try to kill again – and Phil may be in danger!

Reiss wanted to off his wife (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Reiss went to kill Debbie

With his money troubles mounting up, Reiss spoke to Sharon about receiving payment for the VAT she owed. Sharon wanted to see the receipt though.

Reiss then backed out of his scam and told Sharon that he’d shredded the receipt. He then said that he’d found a loophole and that she no longer owed the money.

Last night, Reiss then went to Debbie’s care home to pay her a visit. He looked at his comatose wife and suggested that it would be better if she just died.

He then grabbed a pillow from under her head and went to suffocate Debbie with it…

Is Phil in danger? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Reiss to kill Phil?

Fans will have recently seen Phil question Reiss’ demands for money. One fan theory has now suggested that Phil could be in danger after seeing Reiss’ sinister side come out to play.

The fan theory reads: “Wildest theory yet but in keeping with some people’s thinking that Phil might die on the 40th episode, I’m going with Reiss killing him. Calling it now!”

But, could Phil soon be killed off as Reiss strikes again?

Phil is suspicious of Reiss (Credit: BBC)

Does Phil need to watch out?

Phil had suspicions of Reiss when he noticed him asking for Sharon’s money. But, will these concerns over Reiss’ behaviour only increase?

With the soap set to celebrate its 40th anniversary in February 2025, could it mark the moment with the death of Walford legend, Phil Mitchell? And, could Reiss be the one to finish him off?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!