EastEnders: Reiss to kill Sonia on soap’s 40th anniversary, a new fan theory predicts

A new fan theory has predicted Reiss Colwell will turn into a killer in EastEnders and murder Sonia Fowler. The unlikely couple have experienced their fair share of drama as of late, and it looks like things are only going to get worse.

After several rounds of IVF, Sonia has finally fallen pregnant. However, Reiss’ on-going money troubles are currently overshadowing the happy news.

As he turns to scamming Walford residents, could things be set to take a more sinister turn for Reiss?

Reiss has been struggling for money (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Reiss Colwell’s money troubles

Reiss has been struggling financially because Debbie’s care home demanded he pay outstanding fees. With Reiss being thousands of pounds in debt, he had to come clean to Sonia about the state of his finances.

The couple agreed to tighten their purse strings, but Reiss was still left troubled by the amount he owes the care home. He’s since began working for Sharon as her accountant.

Reiss spotted an opportunity to scam Sharon out of some extra cash and took it. He has told Sharon she owes thousands in outstanding tax payments, but plans to pocket the money himself.

Is this just the beginning of Reiss’ sinister activities to clear his debts in EastEnders?

Could Reiss be Walford’s next killer? (Credit: BBC/ Composite ED!)

EastEnders fans predict Reiss will turn into killer

EastEnders fans have predicted Reiss will become Walford’s latest murderer. Many EE viewers have shared theories about Reiss’ storyline reaching a climax around the soap’s 40th anniversary in 2025.

One fan has predicted Sonia could be in grave danger. Writing on X, they said: “Reiss kills Sonia on the 40th anniversary, I’m calling it.”

Others have pointed out that Sonia will be due to give birth around the time of EE’s 40th anniversary, and it’s no secret that soap births never quite go to plan.

“If my timings are correct Sonia is scheduled to give birth on 40th anniversary week and Reiss has been a slow burning storyline that will reach climax at the same time,” one eagle-eyed fan pointed out.

Another predicted: “By the time I catch up with EastEnders, Reiss will have killed at least twice, and poor Sonia will be locked in a basement ready to give birth during the 40th.”

