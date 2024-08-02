Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Reiss Colwell’s murderous secret could be exposed on his wedding day. This week’s episodes saw Reiss give in to desperation and kill wife Debbie, sneaking out of the care home after doing the dastardly deed.

As news of Debbie’s death spread around Walford, Sonia stuck by her man – even as Debbie’s parents learned that he had been funding their IVF journey with money intended for their daughter’s care.

Reiss dropped down on one knee to propose to Sonia (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Reiss proposes to Sonia

As Sonia joked about how she and Reiss should marry, he got the wrong end of the stick – and proposed, for real. To add insult to injury, he did so with Debbie’s ring, which he had taken from her freshly dead finger.

In spite of her doubts, Sonia was quick to accept.

Fans think that the storyline could now unfold in typical soap fashion – with Reiss’s secret coming out on his wedding day.

Can Reiss hide his terrible secret?

Sonia accepted Reiss’s proposal (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Reiss’s murder secret to come out at the wedding

Writing as Reiss’s proposal aired, a number of EastEnders fans shared their theories as to how the story might play out. And a few thought that all would come out on the day of the wedding.

“Omg, that’s the cringiest proposal ever. Let’s have everything come out in their wedding with top tier drama,” said one fan.

“Just imagine if the 40th is about Reiss’s wedding and being exposed,” wrote another.

“The whole Reiss-Debbie truth coming out on a Xmas/Wedding Day…” hinted a third.

Is Reiss setting himself up for an enormous fall?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

