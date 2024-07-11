EastEnders: Reiss needs to be axed from soap, fans beg

Fans of EastEnders have begged that Reiss be axed from the soap following his recent scenes on the show. This week’s episode have seen cash-strapped Reiss try to drum up £18,000 to pay the bill for comatose wife Debbie’s care.

This included his interviewing potential lodgers without checking in on Sonia first – leaving her fuming at the cheek of it all. Sonia put her foot down on the lodger situation, but Reiss has another scheme up his sleeve.

Reiss charged himself with finding Sonia a new lodger (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Skint Reiss scams Sharon

Tonight’s episode will see Reiss skimming cash off the side while helping Sharon with some accountancy work. Although he’s left feeling guilty when Sharon hands him a bonus, he pockets the extra cash regardless.

For many, this will be the last straw. Fuming at his terrible behaviour, fans have taken to social media to demand Reiss’s strange little head.

Reiss’s behaviour has upset fans (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans demand ‘terrible’ Reiss be axed.

As the episode aired, fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts on Reiss, many of whom were calling for his strange little head.

‘For the love of all things holy, he is truly terrible. Every scene he is in makes me want to stop watching EastEnders completely after 25 years. The whole storyline is absolutely atrocious,’ wrote one fan.

‘Sonia needs to get pregnant, without IVF, from someone else and send that Reiss scuttling away,’ said another.

Fans want rid of creepy Reiss (Credit: BBC)

‘I’m waiting for Reiss to be charged and imprisoned with embezzlement,’ wrote a third.

‘I despise him. He’s creepy and uncomfortable to watch when he keeps swaying on the spot during scenes.’ another said.

‘I think these storylines are the beginning of his character assassination in preparation for getting rid of him,’ agreed a fifth.

Have you had enough of Reiss too?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!