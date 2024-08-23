Fans of EastEnders have begged for Reiss to be punished for Debbie’s murder and for allowing Sonia to take the blame. Sonia and Reiss were arrested at their engagement party for the suspected murder of Debbie last week.

The event took place after coroners ruled Debbie’s murder as suspicious as it took place after a suffocation.

Despite them both having DNA on Debbie’s pillow, Reiss was let off while Sonia was charged with murder and transferred to prison. EastEnders fans were not thrilled with the outcome.

Police found Reiss and Sonia’s DNA on Debbie’s pillow (Credit: BBC)

What did Reiss have to do with Debbie’s murder?

Reiss had been caring for his wife Debbie since she entered a coma. He got into a relationship with Sonia in 2022, and Debbie has been in the backdrop of their lives ever since.

The couple decided to progress their relationship and Reiss used money from Debbie’s account to fund IVF with Sonia. While this worked at first, Reiss’ funds ran dry very quickly.

In order to impress an ever-impatient Sonia, Reiss tried to scam Sharon out of money by faking an investment while taking a look over her account.

He soon backed down after being confronted by a furious Phil.

Becoming desperate, Reiss decided to suffocate Debbie so he could stop paying for her care home. Later that day, Sonia revealed that she was pregnant.

Things did not go to plan for Reiss after the police got involved and treated the death as suspicious. He and Sonia were accused of murder and later arrested after they found their DNA on Debbie’s pillow.

Sonia had visited before Reiss on the same day she was killed and fluffed up her pillows.

And now Sonia has been wrongly accused and transferred to prison.

So far, Reiss hasn’t admitted to his crime, and fans are calling for him to be punished.

Reiss has not confessed to murder (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg for Sonia’s justice

EastEnders fans flocked to X and shared their thoughts on Reiss running free despite his crimes.

One user wrote: “Reiss is lying so much even he can’t believe his own lies anymore. The [bleep] deserves everything he gets.” Another added: “Poor Sonia! She needs to open her eyes and see Reiss for what he is. He is pure evil, Letting the mother of his unborn child rot in prison for the murder he committed. He needs to get in the bin!”

A third said: “There are certain types of evil and Reiss is the worst of the worse. No remorse, no empathy, no redemption arc please EastEnders. He needs locking up and fast.” A fourth exclaimed: “How could he do this to her? Justice for Sonia.”

A final person added: “If Reiss gets away with this… [bleep.]”

Will Reiss confess? Or will the police catch him?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

