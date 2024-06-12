EastEnders: Reiss put Debbie in her coma, a new fan theory predicts

EastEnders fans are not big fans of Reiss Colwell! They’re unimpressed that he’s been using wife Debbie’s money to fund the IVF he and Sonia are undergoing in their quest to have a baby.

And now they’ve come up with an even more shocking theory about Reiss’s true nature.

They reckon his wife Debbie, who’s in a coma, is suffering because of something Reiss did!

Is Reiss ‘quietly sinister”?'(Credit: BBC)

Secrets and lies for EastEnders’ Reiss

Despite EastEnders’ Reiss’s insisting that he is a good person – even turning down a job with Phil because of his gangster connections – the EastEnders viewers are convinced that Mr Colwell is not to be trusted.

After all, he didn’t tell Sonia about comatose wife Debbie for ages.

And then he stayed quiet about where the money for the baby-making came from, until Sonia found out the truth.

When B got to the bottom of what Reiss had been up to, she thought Sonia would be shocked.

But Son – who’s not averse to helping herself to other people’s money when things get tough either – stood by her man, much to Bianca’s disgust.

Plus Reiss somehow managed to threaten Bianca in quite a sinister fashion, despite his bumbling persona.

Reiss threatened Bianca (Credit: BBC)

Quietly sinister?

And it seems the EastEnders viewers feel the same as Bianca does!

They’re horrified by Reiss and quick to predict that his recent bad behaviour is just the tip of the iceberg!

“Imagine if Reiss physically lashed out at Debbie out of anger and that’s why she’s in her coma,” said one suspicious fan.

Imagine if Reiss physically lashed out at Debbie out of anger and that’s why she’s in her coma #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/CyU1eVGbjB — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) June 11, 2024

So after seeing Reiss display of aggression tonight, do we think maybe he had something to do with why Debbie is in a coma? Is Sonia in danger? I hope so. #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/V3PSbWygp0 — Kat Dee (@skeletalfinger) June 11, 2024

Another fan mused: “Do we think maybe he had something to do with why Debbie is in a coma? Is Sonia in danger?” Adding: “I hope so.”

Bit harsh!

very glad to see something shift in this debbie/reiss subplot because it’s so quietly sinister and only gets more sinister the longer it goes on — rach (@juliastheme) June 10, 2024

One viewer said they thought the plot was ‘quietly sinister’ and becoming more sinister. They’re not wrong there!

Do you think Reiss could have harmed Debbie?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

