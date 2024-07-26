EastEnders: Reiss put Debbie in coma, fans predict

Last night’s episode of EastEnders saw Reiss Colwell succumb to his desperation and kill wife Debbie – ending her life support and effectively murdering her. After sneaking in and out of the hospital, he then slunk home, festering in his guilt.

However, some fans think that there may be another twist in store – and are convinced that Reiss was responsible for Debbie’s coma in the first place.

Fans have long wondered whether there might be something amiss with Reiss. What could once be excused as social awkwardness has taken a darker turn in recent weeks, as Reiss took to lying and stealing in order to fund Debbie’s expensive IVF bills.

Goodbye Debbie (Credit: BBC)

Reiss kills Debbie amid growing web of lies

As his debts grew, Reiss began stealing from Sharon Watts – taking on a job as her accountant, he began falsifying her records to have her pay off non-existent bills. He also lied to Sonia about his financial situation, attempting to make up the funds by trying to bring aboard a lodger behind her back.

Reiss’s desperation culminated last night (July 26) as he snuck into Debbie’s room and unplugged the equipment keeping her alive. With that, Debbie died, and Reiss snuck back out again.

However, fans are convinced that there’s another murderous twist in store.

Is Reiss hiding another dark secret? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Reiss responsible for Debbie’s coma

Writing on X as this week’s episodes aired, a number of fans shared their theories about Riess. And many thought that he may have been responsible for Debbie’s coma in the first place.

“I think the best twist this Sonia/Reiss story could do at this point is reveal that Reiss was the one who put Debbie in a coma. Anything else and I’m yawning,” wrote one fan.

“Wonder if Reiss has something to do with Debbie being in a coma?! Don’t trust him!” warned another.

“Now more than ever, I think Reiss put Debbie in that coma,” a third theorised.

“Finally we are seeing what has always been there in Reiss’s personality. I think he’s the reason that his wife Debbie is in that coma,” agreed another.

Did Reiss put Debbie in her ill-fated coma?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

